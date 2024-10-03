Intermountain Power Plant Tour

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, a group of community leaders from Carbon and Emery County were able to attend a tour of the Intermountain Power Plant located near Delta, UT.

Attendees included: Patsy Stoddard, Kent Wilson, Mayor Mike Kourianos, Nick Tatton, Kassidee Oakeson, Darren Woolsey, Superintendent James Shank, LuEssa Averett, Dennis Worwood, Brett Behling and Ethan Gallup.

There they were able to tour the two existing coal-fired units, coal yard, etc. and view the construction of the two new hydrogen and natural gas units. Completion of these two units is scheduled for 2025. In addition, they were able to learn more about the ACES project that is located near the plant.

It is a renewable energy storage facility that provides a complete end-to-end solution to produce and store renewable hydrogen in salt caverns beneath the Earth’s surface. Lastly, they were also given a tour of the transmission station and shown how power is converted from AC to DC and vice versa.

The main reason of the tour was to be able to look at what the effects of a new plant or plant conversion has on a community and determine what the possible effects a new plant could potentially be on our community.