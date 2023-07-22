International Days 2023 Citizens of the Year Named

Price City Press Release

This year, Price City is honored to recognize a group of citizens who have made a lasting impact on our community and its citizens in countless positive ways. The Southeastern Utah Associations of Local Governments (SEUALG aka AOG) is one of seven regional government entities in Utah and encompasses Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

Their mission is to plan and prepare with federal, state and local governments to strengthen the role of Southeastern Utah officials in the execution of state and federal programs at the regional level to implement economic development, strategize and educate low-income individuals and seniors, stabilize housing, and educate individuals for economic stability.

Be sure to join them at opening ceremonies when they receive their award, and wave to them during the grand parade!