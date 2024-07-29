International Days 2024 a Raging Success *Photo Gallery*

Each summer, the community and visitors alike highly anticipate the International Days celebration. This year, the event was hosted July 24 – July 27, spanning from Price City’s Main Street all the way up to the Washington and Pioneer Parks, as well as the Desert Wave Pool and USU Eastern campus.

The carnival kicked off the fun on July 24, with the first night acting as family night with discounted tickets. On July 25, the opening ceremonies took place, as well as the carnival, free swim, the Culture Connection concert series and more.

Friday and Saturday acted as the big days for the celebration, with the parks welcoming a myriad of vendors from all over, a car show, kids parade and kid’s day, the carnival, a small petting zoo, the Grand Parade, games, live entertainment and more. City coordinators worked tirelessly to ensure that the events were a success for all.

Sponsors for International Days 2024 were Price City, Intermountain Electronics, Price Auto Group, CERCUT, Price City Library, Castleview Hospital, the Price Boys & Girls Club, ETV News, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, Carbon Caring for Kids, AJB Broadcasting, USU Eastern, TK’s Pro Shop and Castle Country Radio.