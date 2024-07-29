International Days 2024 Grand Parade *Photo Gallery*

The International Days Grand Parade was hosted on Saturday, July 27, on Price City’s Main Street. Beginning at 10 a.m., the parade featured over 45 floats and entries from local businesses, schools, organizations and more.

Each year, those that participate in the parade are given a number. This number not only reflects their place in the parade, but it is also an opportunity to win prizes such as best use of theme, viewer’s choice and more.

The 2024 Chairman’s Choice was entry number 24, the Utah Highway Patrol. Entry number 37, Puzzle Pediatrics, was named Mayor’s Choice, while the Funniest entry went to Los Aviles. The Best Nonprofit winner was entry 28, Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

The Best Family Entry was awarded to the Taylor Family, number 52. The Best Use of Theme was awarded to Chrysalis, number 29.