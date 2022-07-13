International Days Committee Meets Before Celebration

The second to last International Days Committee meeting before the celebration takes place was hosted on Tuesday afternoon. The conversation kicked off with discussion on the parade’s Grand Marshal, in which Megan Marshall stated that they have received quite a few nominations thus far.

Some of the nominations, according to Marshall, are some really outstanding community members. She stated that the deadline for submissions is July 17. After that, she will present the entire nominee list to the committee for voting.

In terms of the Jr. Grand Marshal, Price City Councilman Layne Miller stated that he spoke with the nominee’s mother that morning. The Jr. Grand Marshal nominee is a student at the Castle Valley Center (CVC) who was adopted. Councilman Miller said that he had gotten to know her a number of years ago, as his wife works at the CVC. Her mother is busy writing the bio for the nominee now, which will be released soon.

The next update was that there is a new screen and projector for the movie nights in the park and they have been tested. The children’s movie will be “Encanto” while the movie for the older set is “Spiderman.”

Next, the committee spoke on the possibility of not setting up bleachers in the park in front of the entertainment stage. It was stated that they are more of an obstacle than a necessity and many bring their own chairs anyway. However, there will still be bleachers for seating at the annual burnout contest.

A significant announcement was made when it was stated that the restrooms in the parks will be locked and the city will be utilizing port-a-potties for the celebration, as the city does not have enough staff on hand. Rather, there will be 18 port-a-potties that will be spread out throughout the parks and at the Peace Garden.

Cornhole enthusiasts will want to take note that Carbon Recreation is now taking registrations for the tournament, which will be limited to 32 teams. There will be great prizes for the tournament, such as arctic coolers and custom cornhole bags. They will also be hosting a side competition using a smaller box, which will be a fundraiser and benefit for Todd Wilson, husband of Christy Wilson, who will need a kidney transplant soon.

There are already 30 registered floats for the annual parade, which is ready to take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 beginning at 10 a.m. on Price City’s Main Street. In addition, there are 48 paid vendors at this point for the event. For the Kid’s Day event, it was announced that this year the CARE Coalition will also be bringing a “wet zone.”

In regard to breakfast in the park, a representative of Conoco Phillips took the helm. He stated that they are happy to take it on this year, though they are not yet sure if they will also be able to provide it next year. After speaking with a member of the Lion’s Club, who historically hosted the breakfast, the representative stated that they are anticipating a larger crowd than usual.

“This is going to be a lot of fun for us,” said the representative, who also stated that they are attempting to purchase everything needed locally to support the community.