International Days Committee Requests Community Feedback

In the past couple of years, a number of changes and additions have been brought to the annual International Days celebration, hosted at the end of each summer in Price.

Two summers ago, the location of the stage that welcomes various forms of entertainment throughout the weekend was moved. That was faced with many concerns from citizens and visitors, and it was relocated to its traditional location inside Washington Park.

This year, the dates of the event were changed from the last weekend in July to the first weekend in August. This was largely due to many voicing that they missed the carnival, which had prior obligations on the last weekend in July. Also this year, the bleachers at the stage were removed.

Another change coming in 2023 is that the celebration will begin one day earlier to give vendors optimal time. Now, the Price City International Days Committee has compiled a public survey to gather opinions and suggestions in regard to the celebration.

Participants will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to the Carbon Country Club Restaurant and the survey will close on Sept. 18. The winner of the gift certificate will be announced the following day, Sept. 19.

The survey can be found here.