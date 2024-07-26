International Days Golf Tournament Back in Full Swing

This year’s golf tournament will be held on Saturday, July 27, with registration at 7 a.m., staging at 7:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The tournament will be a four person team scramble and all tournament proceeds will be distributed to local charities. Golfers will receive free swag at each tee box and lunch will be provided as well.

Cash prizes and trophies are up for grabs, in addition to a putt contest and a hole-in-one contest. So, dust off the clubs and start hydrating, because it’s gonna be a hot one. For more information call (435) 636-3185 or email rickt@priceutah.net.