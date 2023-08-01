International Days Golf Tournament Celebrates 10th Year

The 10th annual International Days Golf Tournament took place at the Carbon Country Club on Saturday. The tournament brought dozens of golfers to compete in a day that featured contests, prizes, raffles and, of course, golfing.

Each year, the tournament is hosted in conjunction with Price City’s International Days celebration. A volunteer committee organizes the tournament, which brings golfers from throughout the state to compete. Funds raised from the tournament are then donated to local charities to further their efforts in the community.

At the end of the day, the Johnny Ware Team walked away with the first-place honors. The team consisted of Johnny Ware, Jackson Ware, Adam Ware and Kyle Savage.

The sponsors for the 2023 tournament included Castleview Hospital, Sutherlands, TK’s Pro Shop and PEHP Insurance. Tee box sponsors were Castle Country Radio, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, United Way of Eastern Utah, Castleview Hospital, Dragonfly Wellness, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Marketing Elevated, Komatsu, Eastern Utah Trimlight, Sutherlands, Helper Vibes, Emery Telcom and ETV News, Price Chapel, and JN Auto.