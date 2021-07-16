International Days Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year and Jr. Grand Marshal Announced

As International Days approaches, the Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year and Jr. Grand Marshals were all nominated and voting took place.

The 2021 International Days Grand Marshal is Robert Thomas Etzel, more commonly known as Bobby Etzel or “The Undertaker.”

“As this year’s Grand Marshal for International Days, I’m honored to celebrate this year’s festivities amongst family and friends, while enjoying my 28th wedding anniversary with my best friend and wife, Annette Leturgez Etzel,” stated Etzel.

He continued by stating that it has always been his honor to serve the residents of the community during their most difficult times. While working alongside his incredible staff and family at Mitchell Funeral Home, he promised to always be there for this community.

“Like many of us in the area, I consider myself blessed to celebrate International Days with family and friends,” stated Etzel. “As Utah’s best kept secret, I encourage everyone to be proud of our community and who we are. We are the best of the best, and I will always be honored to make Carbon County as my home.”

The Citizen of the Year was announced as Lenny Pagano, who is a lifetime Carbon County resident that was born in Price in 1950. Pagano went to Notre Dame High School and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Debbie Pagano.

Pagano became a barber in 1972 and has spent his life doing what he loves. In 1973, he married Debbie and together they built their life in Price with three beautiful children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. It was stated that his pride and joy are spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Pagano, who is an advocate for the local community, has owned and operated his business for many years at Gents Hairstyling located on Price’s Main Street. It was stated that some would like to call him “the best d*mn barber in town.”

Pagano loves his customers and the community, and he is very honored to be the 2021 Price City Citizen of the Year.

The Jr. Grand Marshal for the 2021 International Days Kid’s Parade was announced as Tyler Colby. Colby is an 18-year-old student at the Castle Valley Center who enjoys swimming and playing basketball. He enjoys going to school and reading books at the library.