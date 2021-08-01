International Days Opening Ceremony Honors Community Members, Entertains Many *Photo Gallery*

The 2021 opening ceremonies for the International Days celebration was hosted, as per tradition, at the Price City Peace Garden on Thursday evening.

Beginning the night, the 2021 International Days Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year and Jr. Grand Marshal were welcomed to the stage following a posting of the colors by the American Legion Post 3. This year’s Grand Marshal was Robert “Bobby” Thomas Etzel, the Jr. Grand Marshal was Tyler Colby and the Citizen of the Year was Lenny Pagano.

Following a brief interlude, Shuffle was once again welcomed to the Culture Connection stage to entertain the swelling crowd with classic and well-loved tunes. Price City Councilman Layne Miller stated that the 2021 opening ceremony was terrific.

“The citizens we honored were so worthy and deserving and the band, Shuffle, created one of the best parties we’ve seen in the Peace Garden,” stated Miller. He also credited the attendance as terrific.

For the month of August, Jennifer Lopez, the Straight Canyon Band and Memphis McCool will all take to the stage, with the latter opening Helper’s Music, Arts and Film Festival. The first August performance will be on the 5th.

“Let’s pack the Peace Garden,” concluded Miller.