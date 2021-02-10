International Days Re-Imagined During Planning Meeting

The annual and highly-anticipated International Days Celebration hosted in Price City at the end of each summer was cancelled last year for the first time since its inauguration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price City Councilman Boyd Marsing is acting as the chair of the celebration this year and a meeting was hosted on Tuesday afternoon regarding the 2021 festivities. Price City Councilman Layne Miller came prepared with a PowerPoint presentation entitled “Re-Imagining International Days: What Can We Do in 2021?”

Councilman Miller stated that a few months ago, the council approached the thought of what could be done in terms of celebrating while being mindful of restrictions. From there, a re-imagining of International Days for the year began. It started out with the group that has been organizing Culture Connection since the pandemic begun.

The successes of Culture Connection and the way that the live streaming has worked in the wake of the pandemic was highlighted. It was also recognized that International Days is generally regarded as the big event of the year.

Councilman Miller remarked that now that there is a lot of experience under everyone’s belts regarding the pandemic and how to handle situations during one, that can be taken and re-applied to a situation like this rather than simply cancelling the event. “This is not the year to cancel International Days,” he stated.

With these thoughts in mind, there are a number of goals that go along with them, including the priority of keeping people safe, being creative and innovative, the consideration of streaming events as well as live events, and being flexible and imaginative.

Following these goals, Councilman Miller then introduced those at the meeting to the idea of hosting the opening ceremony, which is traditionally at the Peace Gardens, at the Carbon County Fairgrounds with a drive-in theme. Attendees would remain in their vehicle with a carhop food service, a live concert featuring Shuffle with attendants listening through car radios, and pre-ordered picnic meals delivered.

Alongside this suggestion, Councilman Miller also put forth the idea of moving the booths and activities from Washington Park down to Price’s Main Street. Food booths would be kept closer to the Peace Gardens as that is where the power is largely utilized and other booths would spread from 200 East to Heritage Park if necessary.

A question arose of whether or not it would be more beneficial to keep some of the booths and activities at Washington Park and the majority on Main Street, or to move everything down to Main Street to keep the walkability high. However, there is an issue of what is available on Main Street as far as power and water goes.

Ideas such as utilizing businesses if allowed, as well as using generators, were discussed by those at the meeting. Regarding the kids’ day and kids’ parade activities, those would remain the same. The grand parade would be moved to 100 South if the idea of hosting the celebration on Main Street was approved by all.

Price City Councilman Rick Davis stated that as far as the golf tournament goes, they will likely keep it largely the same as previous years. It is slated to take place on July 31 with the only difference being between a tee time or shotgun start and the way that lunch will be hosted. “We are very determined that there will be an International Days golf tournament this year,” Councilman Davis said.

Councilman Marsing thanked all for their attendance and ideas, stating that there would likely be a few more meetings before any decisions were finalized. The next meeting is scheduled for the beginning of March, while International Days is scheduled for July 29, 30 and 31.