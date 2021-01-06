INVITATION FOR BID – VEHICLES

Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments is requesting sealed bids for the sale of a 2007 Ford F150 Regular cab, has 72,065 miles. Minimum bid is $4,255.

2012 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab, standard, has 7,000 miles. Minimum bid is $7,999.

2012 Mazda 5 Sport Minivan has 62,204 miles and minimum bid is $5,115.

Closed Bids on vehicles will be accepted until 4:00 p.m on January 15, 2020. The vehicles may be inspected at 375 S. Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501 during normal business hours.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 6 and January 13, 2021.