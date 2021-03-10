INVITATION FOR BIDS

Carbon County Regional Airport

Price, Utah

AIP Project No. 3-49-0026-020-2021

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, for improvements to the Carbon County Regional Airport, Price, Utah, AIP Project No. 3-49-0026-020-2021, will be received by Carbon County, Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah, 84501, until Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., and then publicly opened and read aloud.

The work involved will include the following:

Schedule I – Construct Snow Removal Equipment (SRE) Building

Construction for this project is expected to take 120 calendar day(s).

Contract Documents. The complete set of Specifications and Contract Documents can be downloaded from Jviation’s bid site (http://bid.jviation.com), beginning on March 19, 2021. In order to submit a responsive bid as a Prime Contractor and to receive all necessary addendum(s) for this project, you must be on the Planholder’s List. To view all planholder documents (contract documents, plans and addendums) you must fill out the online form located at (https://jviation.com/bid-request/). By filling out and submitting this form, you agree to be publicly listed on the bid site with your contact information as a planholder for all projects requested. It is the planholder’s responsibility to review the site for addendums and changes before submitting their proposal. This includes review for environmental changes. Environmental changes during construction could take up to four weeks for approval. For additional information, please contact us via email at Bid.info@woolpert.com.

*Note that contractors will NOT be automatically added to new projects. You will need to re-submit the online form for access to new projects. Once granted access, additional projects will use your same login credentials. Note: Plan ahead when submitting the online request form and allow up to 2 business days for approval and access to projects.

Pre-Bid Conference. The pre-bid conference for this project will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at the Carbon County Administration Building, First Floor Conference Room, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah, 84501. A site visit to the Carbon County Regional Airport, 3095 East Airport Road, Price, Utah, 84501, will be made after the meeting. All bidders are to become familiar with all site conditions prior to submitting their bid.

Bid Conditions. The bidder is required to provide all information as required within the Contract Documents. The bidder is required to bid on all items of every schedule or as otherwise detailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids may be held by Carbon County for a period not to exceed 60 calendar days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of evaluating bids prior to award of contract.

The right is reserved, as Carbon County may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in the bids received.

All questions regarding the bid are to be directed to Kirt McDaniel with Jviation-a Woolpert Company, 35 South 400 West, Suite 200, St. George, Utah 84770, (435) 574-5308, Fax: (435) 673-8484, or email Kirt.McDaniel@woolpert.com.

Bid Bond. Guarantee will be required with each bid as a certified check on a solvent bank or a Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) % of the total amount of the bid, made payable to the Carbon County.

Performance & Payment Bond. The successful bidder will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds each in an amount equal to 100% of the contract price.

Airport and Airway Improvement Act of 1982 as Amended. In accordance with the Davis-Bacon Act, as amended, the Contractor will be required to comply with the wage and labor requirements and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.

Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Requirement. The proposed contract is under and subject to 41 CFR Part 60-4 and Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, as amended, and to the equal opportunity clause and the Standard Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract specifications including the goals and timetables for minority and female participation.

Title VI Solicitation Notice. The Carbon County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders or offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

DBE Requirement. The requirements of 49 CFR part 26 apply to this contract. It is the policy of the Carbon County to practice nondiscrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin in the award or performance of this contract. The Owner encourages participation by all firms qualifying under this solicitation regardless of business size or ownership.

The bidder shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 1.03% (Race-Neutral) of the dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (DBE).

Contractor shall provide a certified statement signed by the subcontractors, indicating actual amounts paid to the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) subcontractors and/or suppliers that were used on the project through race neutral means.

Buy American Preference. The Contractor agrees to comply with 49 USC § 50101, which provides that Federal funds may not be obligated unless all steel and manufactured goods used in AIP funded projects are produced in the United States, unless the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a waiver for the product; the product is listed as an Excepted Article, Material Or Supply in Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 25.108; or is included in the FAA Nationwide Buy American Waivers Issued list.

A bidder or offeror must complete and submit the Buy America certification included herein with their bid or offer. The Owner will reject as nonresponsive any bid or offer that does not include a completed Certificate of Buy American Compliance.

Certification of Offeror/Bidder Regarding Debarment. By submitting a bid/proposal under this solicitation, the bidder or offeror certifies that neither it nor its principals are presently debarred or suspended by any Federal department or agency from participation in this transaction.

Other Federal Provisions. Award of contract is also subject to the following Federal Provisions:

• Trade Restriction Certification

• Lobbying Federal Employees

• Recovered Materials

• Government-wide Requirements for Drug-free Workplace

• Other Federal Provisions included in Part A of the Special Provisions

