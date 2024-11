The Southeast Utah Public Health Department is seeking public comment on its environmental health proposed 2025 fee schedule. Fee schedule is located here: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/files/1188721.pdf. Comments can be emailed to orogers@utah.gov, by telephone at 435-259-5602, or in person or electronically during the November 19, 2024 SEUHD Board of Health meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 6 and November 13, 2024.