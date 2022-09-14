INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed bids for construction of BOOK CLIFFS APARTMENTS SITEWORK IMPROVEMENTS will be received by THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CARBON COUNTY from bidders.

Submit bids to OWNER on or before 4:00 PM on SEPTEMBER 30th at 251 S. 1600 E. STE. 2647 PRICE, UT 84501.

The work to be performed under this project shall consist of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment required to construct the facilities and features called for by the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and as shown on the DRAWINGS.

PROJECT INCLUDES 2,300 SQUARE FEET OF CONCRETE SURFACING IMPROVEMENTS AT THE BOOK

CLIFFS APARTMENTS FACILITY IN WELLINGTON, UT INCLUDING ALL GRADE PREPARATION, REMOVAL OF OLD CONCRETE, AND EXCAVATION.

Plans and specifications have been prepared by Sunrise Engineering, Inc. and will be available after SEPTEMBER, 12, 2022 on their website plan room at http://www.sunrise-eng.com. Click on “Plan Room” at the bottom of the homepage. Bidders must register and sign-in and choose to become a plan holder to obtain access to CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS. Notices regarding changes/amendments to the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS will be sent to the e-mail address associated with the bidder’s registration. Bidders are responsible to maintain current and correct contact information and check the planroom often to receive updates or additional documents/changes/amendments. The ENGINEER for this Contract will be Sunrise Engineering, Incorporated.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2022.