Wellington City is seeking sealed bids for repair of the roof over the police station. Bids will be opened at the City Council Meeting at Wellington City Hall on July 12, 2023, at 6:00 PM.

The work to be performed under this project shall consist of funding all labor, materials and equipment required to complete the project.

To inspect the roof, contact the City of Wellington at 435-637-5213.

-S- Rebecca Evans

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 14, 2023.