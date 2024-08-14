INVITATION TO BID

Ferron City is accepting sealed BIDS for the removal of 12

trees at the Ferron City Cemetery. The address for the Cemetery is: 325 E 200 N Ferron, UT. The bid price must include the trees and limbs being removed and the stumps ground below ground level and the root system surrounding the trees must be ground also. All trees and limbs will be removed and hauled away. Soil will be brought in to replace where the trees were ground down. These trees are in a congested area of the cemetery. Precautions must be taken to

protect headstones. These precautions must be explained in the bid.

All work must be performed and completed by October 31, 2024.

If you would be interested in walking the purposed job, please contact City Hall. 435-384-2350.

All parties interested in bidding must submit their sealed bid to Ferron City Hall no later than 5 p.m. on August 16, 2024.

Bids will be opened 10 a.m. on August 19, 2024, and Winner will be notified no later than 2 p.m. on August 19, 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 14, 2024.