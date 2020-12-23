INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed bids for construction of Epicenter Development Offsite Utilities will be received by Green River City from bidders. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:00 PM on January 7, 2021 at 460 East Main Street, Green River, UT 84525.The work to be performed under this project shall consist of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment required to construct the facilities and features called for by the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and as shown on the DRAWINGS. This project includes the installation of 10 new culinary water services, 2 new hydrants, and approximately 460 feet of 8 inch PVC sewer pipe.

Plans and specifications have been prepared by Sunrise Engineering, Inc. and will be available after December 14, 2020 on their website plan room at http://www.sunrise-eng.com. Click on “Plan Room” at the top of the homepage. Bidders must register and sign-in and choose to become a plan holder to obtain access to CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS. Notices regarding changes/amendments to the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS will be sent to the e-mail address associated with the bidder’s registration. Bidders are responsible to maintain current and correct contact information and check the planroom often to receive updates or additional documents/changes/amendments.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23 and December 30, 2020.