INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Ferron City – Fairgrounds Restroom Facility, which includes construction of a 24’ x 33.3’ CMU building restroom and shower facility and related work, will be received by Ferron City at City Hall, 20 E Main Street, PO Box 820, Ferron, UT 84523, until 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud during City Council at 7:00 pm.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Ferron City, 20 E Main St, PO Box 820, (435) 896-8266. For questions regarding the Bidders List and accessing project manual & plans, email Brittany at recorder@ferroncity.org; for project specific or technical questions, email Matt Laurendeau, matt.l@jonesanddemille.com.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing office during business hours. Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for download through City website or contacting Brittany at recorder@ferroncity.org.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

This project is funded in whole or in part by a grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The Contractor will be required to comply with all federal labor standards and attendant laws, including the payment of the most current Davis-Bacon wages and compliance with Section 3 to provide employment opportunities for lower income persons and small businesses. Local, minority and woman-owned business owners are encouraged to bid. The lowest responsible Bidder will be selected.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14 and April 21, 2021.