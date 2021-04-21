INVITATION TO BID – CARPET – CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Carbon School District, 251 West 400 North, Price, UT 84501, is seeking proposals for Replacement of Carpet at various locations within Carbon School District.

Scope of Work documents and Pre-bid visits are available at the address below. Pre-bid visits may be arranged by email or phone. Proposals are due 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Electronically to: or paper copy to:

Carpet Bid

Carbon School District

65 East 400 North

Price, UT 84501

435-637-1342

bids@carbonschools.org

Bidders are responsible for their own measurements and calculations. All work to be completed by Friday, July 23, 2021.

Bidders must have appropriate state and local licenses and required insurances in the amount called for by the State of Utah. Carbon School District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informality or technicality not of a statutory nature in the interest of the District.

