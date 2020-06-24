Bids will be received by Cleveland Town for the construction of city sidewalks.

Bids will be in accordance with the specifications prepared by Cleveland Town, 130 West Main in Cleveland Utah.

Bids will be received by Cleveland Town at the town office no later than 5:00 pm, on July 30, 2020. Bids will be opened and read aloud at 7:00 p.m., during the Cleveland Town Council meeting on August 13, 2020 at 130 West Main, Cleveland, Utah. A bid bond in the amount of 5% must accompany bid. A performance/material bond will be required upon award of contract.

Major items of work include:

Approximately, 900 L.F. 5ft. Sidewalks

Prospective bidders may assemble at the Cleveland Town Office, 130 West Main in Cleveland, Utah on July 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the group showing. Site showing attendance is mandatory for acceptance of bid.

Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the Town.

Cleveland Town

PO Box 325

Cleveland, UT. 84518

Nichole Larsen, Clerk

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 24 and July 1, 2020.