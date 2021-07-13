INVITATION TO BID – VEHICLE

Emery Town will be accepting sealed bids to sell a used, as is, 1991 Ford F700 6 Wheeled Dump Truck and Plow.

6.6 401 CI Diesel Engine, Automatic Transmission, 6-yard capacity dump bed, 10 ft. Swing Plow. Front Conveyor Dump Capable as well as Rear Dump.

Starting Bid: $10,000.

Sealed bids should be marked “1991 Ford Dump Truck” and will be accepted in office or by mail until 5 pm, on Monday, July 26th, 2021. Bids will be opened at the Emery Town Public Hearing on July 27th, 2021 at 6 pm.

The truck can be viewed at 141 South 100 East, Emery, Utah 84522. Emery Town reserves the right to accept or refuse any and all bids.

Emery Town

PO Box 108

Emery, UT 84513

(435) 286-2417

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 21, 2021.