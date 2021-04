The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments is requesting sealed bids for the sale of a 2012 Mazda 5 Sport Minivan has 62,204 miles and minimum bid is $2,000.

Closed Bids on the vehicle will be accepted until 4:00 p.m on Friday, April 23, 2021. The vehicle may be inspected at 375 S. Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501 during normal business hours.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14 and April 21, 2021.