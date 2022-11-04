Irene Elizabeth (Rosella) Fordham, 85, passed away on October 31, 2022, in her home in St. George, UT, surrounded by family. Irene was born on May 2, 1937, in Grand Junction, CO, to Pete Rosella and Florence Abeyta.

They were a loving family and proud of their Spanish nationality. She was also a devout Catholic and always had a rosary close by. Irene spent her childhood in Park City, East Carbon, and Price, Utah, where she shared many fond memories with her two siblings.

In high school, she was active in sports and voted homecoming queen. She attended Carbon College where she met and married John Kandaris and together they had 4 children. She was a devoted mother and very active in her kids’ activities. Eventually, she and John divorced and went their separate ways.

Irene loved serving the public as the sheriff’s secretary and it was at this job that she met her forever prince, Rodger Fordham. They married in 1978 and together celebrated 45 blissful years of marriage. Through this marriage, she was blessed with 2 more daughters, Kim and Tracy. While living in Manilla, UT, they enjoyed their summers as “captain and first mate” on their boat in Flaming Gorge. They later moved to Mesquite, NV, then eventually to St. George, UT. They were also members of the Elks Lodge where Rodger served as Previous Exalted Ruler.

Irene loved to dance, and her eyes would light up when reminiscing about dancing at the Elks with her loving husband. Once Irene became a grandma, that seemed to take over her life. She adored all 12 of her grandchildren, whom she spoiled endlessly. Irene was a selfless person and had the special ability to brighten people’s day like only she could. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Rodger Fordham; sister, Rachael Johnson; children: John Jr., Nick (Stephanie), Julie (Craig) Morgan, Rob, Kim and Tracy (Chris); grandchildren: Matthew, Michele, Alex, Ross, Kirstie, Luke, Ryan, Alyssa, Olivia, Madeline, Lindsay and Gavin; and nieces and nephews: Eric, Pam, Tina, and Peter, all of whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her parents Pete and Florence, brother Bob, and son-in-law Jim Gillespie. We would like to thank the Intermountain Hospice of St. George and all the caregivers who looked after her. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.

Services will be held at the Notre Dame Catholic Church at 210 N Carbon Ave in Price, UT, on November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial at Price City Cemetery. After services, a luncheon will be held at the Hope Center, 185 N Carbon Ave, Price, UT, beginning at noon.