It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s a Car and Truck Show

Pioneer Park will once again play host to the International Day’s Car and Truck Show. Car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts, or those who just like shiny things, are invited to take a stroll through history as cars from every era are surely to be in attendance.

Be sure to bring sunglasses, as these vehicles are guaranteed to be freshly waxed. The car show will be on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and there is a $15 registration fee due upon registration.

For more information please contact Tory Ward-Killian at (435) 749-1643 or (435) 687-9458.