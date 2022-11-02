It’s a Halloween Good Time in Carbon and Emery Counties

By Julie Johansen and Traci Bishop

Halloween has come and gone once again, but not without the proper celebrations. Both Carbon and Emery counties had activities for children, teens and adults to enjoy on Halloween day.

Trick or treating was welcome once again on Price’s Main Street. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Southeast Utah Health Department invited the community to “Say Boo to the Flu” with a Halloween-themed flu clinic and trick or treating opportunities.

In addition, the Children’s Justice Center was spookified with a trunk or treat and spook alley that took place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carbon County location, which is becoming an annual tradition for the CJC.

In Emery County, Stewart’s Marketplace becomes a carnival and draws large crowds on Halloween each year. The store is decorated with large blowup creatures and games suitable for all ages are found in every corner. Store employees are also in costume, ensuring that everyone has a great time. The ambiance is scary and spooky music adds to the atmosphere.

Cottonwood Elementary, like most other Emery School District elementary schools, participates in a Halloween parade annually. The faculty and staff join the students in costumes for the walk around the school block. Parents, grandparents and many onlookers enjoyed watching their favorite little spook.