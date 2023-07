The time for the annual cowboy poetry reading event with the Emery County Historical Society is approaching once again.

The historical society is inviting all to the reading, which will be at the new location of the Castle Dale Fairgrounds pavilion this year. Boyd Griffin will act as the MC and the evening will feature local poets, as well as music by Country Roads.

Cowboy poetry is slated for Thursday, Aug. 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Historical society dues are still only $5 per year.