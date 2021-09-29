Izybella Prettyman Competes in State 4-H Horse Show

A horse program was launched in Carbon County at the beginning of 2021 by the USU Extension program.

Local Izybella Prettyman enrolled in this program and began attending regional horse shows, qualifying for the state 4-H horse show that was hosted on Sept. 24 and 25 in Salina. There were over 90 participants in each age category.

Prettyman had a great showing and brought home ribbons and prizes, receiving blue ribbons in test, portfolio, barrels, poles and scurry. Red ribbons were earned in showmanship while white ribbons were received in horsemanship and bareback.

Prettyman also placed third in poles, seventh in scurry, fourth for overall speed and 19th for overall show. The horse program not only gives the youth the opportunity to ride, but to learn their horse, the equipment, and equestrian attitude and behavior.

Those that wish to obtain more information on the horse program, including ways to enroll, may contact the USU Extension office at (435) 636-3233.