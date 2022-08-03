1935 – 2022

ROY, UT – On July 13, 2022 our handsome, funny, loving, kindhearted tough guy gained his wings after a short battle with cancer. Jack Leroy Wilson was born on March 16, 1935 in Price, UT to Clarence and Dorothy Wilson.

Jack moved to Ogden, Utah and retired from Hill Air Force Base after 40 years as an airplane electrician. He adored his wife, Diana. They married on June 19, 2010 and built a wonderful life, he loved playing pool, playing cards, throwing darts with his family, and later in life playing with his dog Max, putting puzzles together for his family and friends to enjoy. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home and his fun trips to Wendover, he loved going to Joe’s Valley, where he fished (sort of) and riding their ATV. He loved telling jokes and will be missed by all of us.

Jack is survived by his wife Diana Wilson, sons Terry (Irene) Wilson, Danny (Tracie) Wilson and Step Children, James (Liberty) Davis, Kari (Ron) Kulak, Christie (Ben) Garcia, Kim Monroe, Ryan (Abby) Monroe, his brother Bob (Madelene) Wilson and sister Debbie (Raymond) Lofley and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sons Marty Wilson, Lonnie Wilson, Larry Wilson, his parents Clarence and Dorothy Wilson and his previous wives Juanita Fredrickson and Karen Wilson.

A casual Celebration of Life to remember Jack and share memories with his family and friends will be held at his home in Roy located at 5179 South 2875 West on August 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.