Jacobson and Tuttle Exploit Falcons

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Friday, Emery traveled to Cedar City for a matchup with the Falcons. The Spartans delivered the first blow, but Canyon View held tough.

It remained competitive until Emery put the game away with 26 points in the final quarter. The Spartans went on to win 65-41.

Baylee Jacobson led the Spartans with 22 points, including four made three-pointers. She was followed by Tambrie Tuttle with 15 points.

Emery (14-4, 3-1) has a huge game on Thursday when the #1 rated 3A team, Richfield (16-2, 4-0), comes to town. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.