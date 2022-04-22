Jam Walls Cuts Ribbon in Castle Dale

Jam Walls celebrated its relocation to Castle Dale with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The business originated in Park City before business partner Steven Jefferies brought the operation to Emery County.

Jam Walls builds crack climbing walls for use in indoor gyms. The business was created by Don Mealing and was based on a style of climbing popular in Spain. Jefferies joined the endeavor later, igniting innovation and expansion for Jam Walls.

The walls mimic the natural occurrence of rock cracks and bring the unique climbing experience to an indoor setting. Climbers use the cracks by jamming their hands and feet into them in order to scale the wall. This climbing style is quite different from bouldering, which the local community has become accustomed to.

When the pandemic hit, Jefferies saw an opportunity to relocate Jam Walls to his newfound home in Emery County. The business found a home in the former Emery County Sheriff’s Office, which provided an upgrade in space from the Park City location.

Jam Walls are sold by the foot and are dynamic for gyms, allowing them to be adjusted and moved to create various climbing challenges. These walls are shipped from the warehouse in Castle Dale, with the most recent recipient being a climbing gym in New York.

Jefferies stressed the importance of supporting local through the business. The wood for the walls is purchased from Magnuson Lumber while the building is leased from Emery County. A local workforce is also used to run the business.

“The Emery County Business Chamber would like to welcome this new business to the county and wish them much success as they climb into the future with this fun product,” the chamber shared.