“James and the Giant Peach” Brought to Life at the Geary Event Center *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

The beloved Roald Dahl classic “James and the Giant Peach” was recently brought to life on the Geary Event Center stage on USU Eastern’s campus.

The timeless tale involves James, a young boy that lives an unfortunate life with his two verbally abusive aunts, and a magical giant peach. Upon entering the peach, James finds himself in a fantasy world and discovers a family of his own in the form of a number of larger-than-life insects.

This production, which was adapted by David Wood, was presented to various audience members from April 8 through April 10, continuing once again on April 14 through 17. Doors opened each night at 7 p.m., with curtain time at 7:30 p.m. promptly.