In Loving Memory of my Brother, James Brian Salazar, born April 19, 1963 in Price, Utah. James passed away in Tooele, Utah on November 7, 2019.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Vigil, and his father, Richard Salazar, sisters, Hellen Salazar and Rachel Salazar. James was survived by his sister, Lori Cullen and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephews and Nieces.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Price City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. at the north side entrance.