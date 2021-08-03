James C Williams

10-21-1966 – 7-31-2021

We sadly lost our Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Great Friend Jim Williams, to a tragic auto accident. His is survived by his spoiled doggies Cha-Chi, Peanut, Dodger. His mother & step dad, Grace and Danny Golding, His Sisters,Tiffany & Phil, Tavia & Tommy. Nephews, Tristen (Bease & Raiah), Braxten (Kelly), Schuyler, Damien. His Brothers, John Williams (proceeded in Death) Russell Williams & Troy Williams as well as his wife Kimberly Williams & other loved ones.

We will be having a remembrance service Friday, August 6th, 2021 at Mitchell Funeral Home. There will be an inurnment service August 19th 2021 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, Colorado at 10 a.m.