James Kakatsidas passed away suddenly on March 30, 2022 at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. James was a clown, and everyone loved him. He loved his animals and was the best trainer I had ever seen.

James was never married but was very happy with his family, friends, and of course his two kids, which were his dogs. Bo passed away; then he had Joe.

He worked as a chef at different ski resorts and took pride in his work. He loved helping his Mom with her gardening.

He is survived by his Mom, Sharemain (Sherrie) Menzies Howard; brothers, John Kakatsidas, Daniel T. Riche, Dana Riche and Chris Riche (Kali); step-sister, Danette Goree Riche; step-brother, Tim Riche; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Kakatsidas; uncles, Ray Gazell and Venoy Gazell; and his grandparents.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Helper, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, just pray for him and smile when you remember his numerous jokes.