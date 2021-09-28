James Michael Jeffs

1958-2021

Jim passed away on September 23, 2021 in Mona, Utah.

Jim was born on February 12, 1958 in Torrance, California to James Leroy and Betty Aldene Cook Jeffs.

Jim married Jacqueline (Susie) Joy Hatch on January 17, 1981 in Spring City, Utah. Later they divorced but their union produced three children: Jamie, Jennie, and Jimbo who were the light of his life.

Jim, also known to his family as Grandpa Big Bear, was an avid outdoorsman. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed spending his time in the mountains and taking his grandchildren on rides in his side-by-side. One of his favorite things to do was take trips to Wendover and teasing his sisters with “I’m mom and dad’s favorite.”

Jim is survived by his three loving children: Jamie Vasquez (Nano) Helper, Utah, Jennie Lopez (Steven) Wasilla, Alaska, and James Jeffs Price, Utah. His grandchildren: Katelynn Vasquez, Alyvia Jeffs, Nango Vasquez, Mario Vasquez, Jennesis Gutierrez, and Lauren Lopez. His sisters: Connie Russell, Kathy Webb, Nancy Demrest, Terry Peckham, and Colleen Swasey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, nephews, and niece.

Services to be at a later date.