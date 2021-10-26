Jana Olsen Honored for Her 3 Price Eateries

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Jana Olsen of Sherald’s Frosty Freeze, Club Mecca and Granny J’s, three delicious eating establishments located along Price’s Main Street, was featured as a business spotlight by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon.

Max Jones, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce President, explained that Olsen was busy running a restaurant and was unable to make it to the luncheon. Due to this, she previously recorded a video that was played for those in attendance. Olsen began by speaking about the three businesses and their hours of operation.

Granny J’s is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while Sherald’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to being understaffed. Club Mecca, which is a pub-style restaurant, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and until 9 p.m. on the weekends.

The restaurant’s various Facebook and Instagram pages feature their specials throughout the week, so community members are encouraged to follow them for the most up to date information.

Olsen then spoke on a fundraiser that is upcoming. This fundraiser marks eight years of business on Oct. 31 and, in conjunction, the funds raised will benefit Isaac Manzanares, a local who has cancer. Olsen teamed up with Intermountain Electronics to make this event happen.

Breakfast will be featured at Sherald’s from 9 a.m. to noon and a trunk or treat will directly follow from noon to 3 p.m. Those that miss the breakfast will have an opportunity to purchase a corn dog and fries during the trunk or treat, while the first 25 children in their costumes will receive a free ice cream.