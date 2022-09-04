Janet Nileen Dudley (Nana) passed peacefully in the early hours of September 2, 2022. Janet was born on August 9, 1963 in Alamosa, Colorado to Glenna and Earl Hardinger. She married her sweetheart David Ray Dudley on May 21, 1991 in Parachute, Colorado.

She was truly an angel on earth. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. On August 9, she celebrated her 59th birthday with her 2 sisters, 3 children, and 8 grandchildren by her side. To use her words, “it was a fabulous day!” and she was a fabulous, selfless, fun loving, JOYFUL lady, that always had a smile on her face. She was a true fighter and even when she was in her final hours she kept her spirits high and embraced her family one last time.

Janet graduated from the College of Eastern Utah with a Bachelors of Science Degree. She was the first college student to graduate in her family. She also completed a course for life coaching. She loved helping people and continued to share her knowledge and experience with others. She believed, “Live as if you were going to die tomorrow, learn as if you were going to live forever” – Mark Twain.

She is survived by her 3 amazing kids, KaySea Kendall (Andrew), Kolby Dudley (Dasha), Kerri Noyce (Jake). 8 Grandchildren Jayden, Tazmin, Jalaya, Treagan, Peyton, JerSea, Anastasia, Tynzleigh, her favorite fur grandbaby Mia, her Daddy Earl Hardinger, 3 sisters Lauri Smith, Geri Robinson, Lisa Palmer, 1 brother Jon Jordan, and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband David Ray Dudley and her amazing Mom Glenna Louise Hardinger.

We will have a Celebration of Life for Janet. It will be held September 10 at the Westlake Ward (3175 S 3450 W West Valley UT, 84119). Service at 11 and luncheon after.

Your presence will be missed, your memories we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never.

Love, your Special K’s KaySea, Kolby, and Kerri.