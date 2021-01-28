January Yard of the Month Awards Announced for Helper’s Well-Kept Yards

To welcome in the new year, Helper City chose two beautiful yards to be the recipients of the Yard of the Month awards.

Each month, Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith and Helper City Planning and Zoning’s Jean Boyack travel through the city and survey local yards to see which residents have worked proudly on their property.

Boyack remarked that she had found herself impressed that these yards were so well-kept in January as the winter months prove tough for yard care.

This month, the yard of John and Jacqueline Bonacci as well as the yard of Gloria and Shell Jensen were awarded. Due to COVID-19, the plaques were presented remotely in order to keep with safety regulations.