Jared Wichmann Leaves Legacy at Price City Library

Price City Library would like to honor one of their long-time employees, Jared Wichmann. Wichmann recently passed away peacefully on July 23.

Wichmann worked 12 long years at Price City Library as a part-time library assistant. Many described Wichmann as a quiet and reserved person, while also being extremely thoughtful about those around him. Prior to working at the Price City Library, Wichmann worked as a clerk for the Desert Wave Pool, allowing him to be a smiling face among many Price City businesses.

Wichmann loved the work he did for Price City library and loved spending time with his family that much more.

Wichmann will be surely missed by his family, friends, fellow employees and patrons.