Jasmine Kutkas Recognized for Exemplary Service

Photo courtesy of Tina Grange

Jasmine Kutkas was honored as the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient on Wednesday afternoon. Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, spoke on Kutkas during the county commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Kutkas is a waitress at Club Mecca in Price. Grange said that the recognition was well deserved as Kutkas was nominated four different times to receive the award.

“She always has a smile on her face, works really hard to make sure her customers are happy and helps Jana with anything she needs,” the nomination read. “Jasmine is a kind hearted person that will go out of her way to do anything for anyone.”

Although Kutkas was unable to attend the commission meeting to receive the recognition, Grange hand delivered the award. Kutkas was presented with a recognition certificate along with a gift card for her ongoing service to the community.