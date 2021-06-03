Jason Kava, age 45, passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 13, 2021. He was born December 14, 1975 to Michael and Mary (Tate) Kava in Las Vegas, NV. Jason was active sports, both recreational teams and high school where he played football and wrestled. He played the trumpet in school and for community dedications. Jason participated in Cub and Boys scouts, earning his Eagle Scout and Arrow of Light. Jason was a server at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn and received special recognition for that. Jason graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1994. After high school he received a degree in drafting and worked for various companies as a building inspector. Jason moved with his young son to Castle Dale, UT where he was a volunteer on the Castle Dale City Fire Department and worked for the State of Utah DNR. It was there that he began a career in wildland firefighting. He studied took numerous course and became certified areas from structure, hazardous material, FEMA, wildfire, C-faller, etc. He taught courses for same to a variety of groups ranging from local volunteer department to Federal agencies such as BLM and Forest Service. His efforts led him to becoming a certified Engine Boss. Over the course of eight years he fought wildfires in Montana, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Utah. In 2020, he received a commendation from the President and Vice President of the Navajo Nation for his participation in fight fires there during the COVID Pandemic.

Jason enjoyed fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. But his pride and joy was his children.

He was preceded in death by both is maternal and paternal grandparents; brother Jeremy Kava; Uncle Carl Dennis; cousins Vicki Dennis and Justin Hunter.

In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his son Jason Jr. and daughter Brittany; brother Michael (Jilda) Kava; nephew Zeb Kava and niece Amelie Kava; and a host of family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home’s 90th Street Chapel on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The family requests memorials to Nebraska Autism Council or charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.