Jason Marshall Promoted to Senior Lecturer

By Marcus Jensen

Utah State University instructor Jason Marshall has been promoted from lecturer to senior lecturer. Marshall is a criminal justice faculty member at USU Eastern, working in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“I have always been a big proponent of constantly looking for ways to improve yourself and grow,” Marshall said. “This promotion gives me the opportunity and even more incentive to improve myself and become a better mentor and advocate for students. Even with being considered an expert and having a career in training and teaching police officers, I am still looking for ways to refine and improve and hone my skills. Working toward promotion helped me seek out opportunities to become a better resource to my students.”

Marshall joined USU in 2005 as an adjunct lecturer and became a full-time lecturer in 2018. His teaching focus is on criminal justice and the police sciences. Marshall is a retired Utah State Trooper, working 22 years for the Department of Public Safety.

He has instructed thousands of officers and hundreds of classes across the state and has presented on a national level in topics dealing with ethics and electronic warrants. In addition to teaching courses at USU Eastern, Marshall also teaches on multiple topics at the USU Eastern Police Academy. He enjoys watching students progress and helping them gain the skills they need.

“There is nothing better than mentoring a first-year student and watching them grow over the years until the final completion of their degree and graduation from the police academy,” Marshall said. “Because of my background in training and employment background investigations, I have many resources and tools that help outside the classroom as they apply, test and go through interviews with different departments. I find even more satisfaction helping them through their job application hurdles than in the classroom. This real-world application of a college degree is something I take great pride in.”

Marshall earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Utah Valley University. He began his collegiate studies at the College of Eastern Utah, earning an associate degree.

Marshall now looks forward to the launch of USU Eastern’s four-year criminal justice bachelor’s degree. “I am excited for even more opportunities for our students, and the opportunity that I will have to expand my class selection,” he said. “I will hopefully soon be building, creating and teaching even more classes.”

