Jay Noyes Named Chief Financial Officer of Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital announced on Friday that Jay Noyes has been named chief financial officer (CFO) of Castleview, effective Oct. 30, 2022. He has worked at Castleview for the past 15 years as financial controller and ethics and compliance officer.

“We are so excited to have Jay step into this important leadership role,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer (CEO) of Castleview. “He is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of financial experience and expertise. His commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that he does, and I know that he will help us further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

As financial controller of Castleview, Noyes oversaw daily financial operations of the 39-bed facility. He also was responsible for the oversight of financials for the 2015 Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit expansion and the Castleview Urgent Care and retail pharmacy build in 2017.

“Jay is a great fit for our hospital,” said Cook. “We have been so impressed with his experience and knowledge as well as his genuine care for people. We are really looking forward to working with him to lead the hospital forward.”

“Castleview is such an important part of this community, and I am really excited to take on this new role and continue working with this incredible team of individuals,” said Noyes, “I look forward to building on the strong foundation that already exists and helping the leadership team look for even more ways to improve the overall health and well-being of this community.”

Noyes holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Utah State University.

For over 40 years, Castleview Hospital has served Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, an Urgent Care in Price and Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy. Services range from emergency care to labor and delivery to surgery and many other specialties. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times and is a 5-star CMS rated hospital.