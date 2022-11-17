Jean “Coach” Iriart

Our beloved husband, dad and friend Jean Iriart passed away November 15, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jean was born in Price, Utah on February 16, 1950 to Bernard and Louise Iriart.

After graduating from Carbon High School in Price, Utah, Jean received football scholarships from both Snow Junior College and Southern Utah University, where he received his teaching degree. He later received a Masters Degree in Education from ASU. Jean moved to Phoenix in 1975 where he taught history and coached football for over 31 years. Jean loved football and after retiring from teaching, he continued coaching at numerous schools in the Valley. In his early years, he was a fierce competitor playing for the Phoenix Rugby Club and, later, co-founded the Camelback Rugby Club.

Jean had such a big heart and was always willing to help someone in need. He was admired by his many friends and made a lasting impression on the hundreds of young men he taught and coached. Jean was a history buff, enjoyed reading and spending summers in Utah working on his family property. He was an avid supporter of public education and a real fan of ASU and the AZ Cardinals where he was a proud season ticket holder.

Jean is survived by his true love and wife of over 40 years Carolyn “Carolina” and his loving stepdaughter Tiffany Aldrich, his siblings; Bernie (Traci), Joe and Marie, several nieces and nephews, two step-grandchildren and his group of loyal, best friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson Charlie Aldrich and nephew, Michael.

Jean was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Scottsdale. Please view the memorial page at https://www.hansenmortuary.com/obituaries/. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church.