Jeff Thomas Nominates Shaun Bell for Emery County Sheriff

By Shaun Bell, Emery County Sheriff Candidate

* Paid political advertisement

I was both humbled and honored to have Jeff Thomas nominate me for Sheriff at our Republican Convention. I have learned a lot from Jeff from our many years of working together. He is a man I respect and admire. Thank you Jeff for believing in me and taking your own personal time to come and nominate me.

“For those that don’t know me….My name is Jeff Thomas, and I have been employed for 35 plus years, working my way through the ranks. I’ve been in my current position for the last 11 years.

I am nearing the end of my law enforcement career, and one of my priorities is to have the younger generation of officers continue our tradition of serving Emery County at the highest level possible.

After careful consideration, it has become clear to me that Shaun Bell is the best person capable of moving the Sheriff’s Office into the future according to the best interest of our citizens. I have worked side by side with Shaun Bell for 26 years, and have been able to watch him serve the public in many different capacities. Shaun possesses the qualities, maturity and experience to be the candidate that I trust to put in charge and carry on my life’s work. With that being said, it is my honor and privilege to endorse Shaun Bell as your next Sheriff of Emery County.”

Jeff Thomas is endorsing Shaun Bell as a private informed citizen.