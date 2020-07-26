Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary Murray

Allen was born on December 22, 1949 to Vance and Edna Tucker in Price, Utah. He was the youngest of 10. He grew up in Cleveland, Utah and graduated from Emery High School. He served in the National Guard for six years after marrying his sweetheart, Linda Pastore. They celebrated their 51 wedding anniversary in June. He worked in the Family History Department of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 20 years. He was an active member of the Church and served in various callings throughout his life. Allen enjoyed painting and drawing, cross stitch, reading, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Linda (Kearns, Utah), his children Shelley Tucker (Kearns), Stacy Sweat (Jason; Huntington, UT), Quentin Tucker (Heidi; Pevely, MO), Nicole Williams (Bob; Kearns, UT), Rachel Grainger (Guy; Taylorsville, UT); Sterling Kyle Tucker (Irma; Sandy, UT), 23 grandchildren, and his sister Edith Anderson (West Valley City, UT). He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings, and 3 grandchildren: Emma Susan Tucker, Emerson Tucker, and Jordan Grainger.

Thank you to all our family and friends for your love, support and prayers.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah by invitation only. The service will be live streamed at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Viewings will be Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 10:00-10:45 am at the funeral home. Interment at Cleveland City Cemetery.