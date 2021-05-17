Jennifer Eden Named Foster Mother of the Year

The Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo set the stage for a recognition on Saturday. In front of a large crowd at the Carbon County Event Center, the Foster Mother of the Year was announced as Emery County resident Jennifer Eden.

In just a few short years, Eden and her husband have fostered 16 children and counting. Three of these children have found permanent residency in their home as they have been adopted by the Eden family.

Children that have found respite at the Eden home range in age and some of them have been sibling groups. Eden and her husband have expressed great joy in being foster parents, stating that children deserve to have safe and welcoming homes.

Eden was also credited as a great mentor to fellow foster families in the community. Kobi Prettyman of Utah Foster Care stated that the Eden family provides support to other foster families in a variety of ways.

“They have shown compassion and caring for the parents of the children they care for and support foster families and parents who are working to reunite children in their homes with their families,” said Prettyman. “We appreciate their dedication, hard work and love they give to the children and families in our community.”

Eden explained that while fostering can be difficult, it is always worth it. She said that a common worry from potential families is that they will become attached to the children and then they will leave. While this does happen, Eden reiterated that these children deserve loving care despite the length of time they are being fostered.

As a fellow foster parent, Prettyman echoed these sentiments. She also encouraged those interested to learn more about fostering and the great need that exists in the area. Prettyman said that in Carbon and Emery counties, there are nearly 100 children in need of placement, but only 20 foster families.

Concluding the recognition, Prettyman presented Eden with a commemorative certificate signed by Abby Cox, the First Lady of Utah, as well as a gift basket.