Our beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, Jennifer Spring Jeffs (Prough) passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Las Vegas, NV on September 6, 2023.

Jennifer was born to Jarold and Gay Lee Jeffs on November 22, 1982 in Ferron, UT, where she was the first baby born in the nursing home. Childhood was spent in Flagstaff, AZ and Castle Dale, UT, where she attended Emery High School, graduating in 2001.

She was married to Eric Prough (later divorced) in 2006, and soon after moved to Las Vegas, NV. There, she welcomed her first daughter, Hayley, into her life. She worked for a clothing designer, before moving back to Castle Dale, UT. While living in Castle Dale, her second daughter, Jourdyn, was born.

After moving back to Las Vegas, Jennifer was an active participant in her children’s schooling, assisting in their classrooms and volunteering her time to help others. She always tried to provide the best birthday parties for her daughters. She taught Primary and was an Activity Days leader and loved coming up with ideas for activities for her kids and others in their church classes. Jennifer had a kind heart and tried to help as many people as she could, whether it was babysitting, running their errands, or taking them a meal. She was very social and worked for Uber. She loved meeting new people, and learning of where they were from and what they were doing that day.

Jennifer participated in the Cosmetology program at the College of Eastern Utah. She had a love for doing hair, nails, and make-up. She spent time perfecting her craft, even starting her own make-up and eyelash business. She could often be found doing her sister’s hair and make-up, cutting niece’s and nephew’s hair, or giving her daughters makeovers. She always strived to help others, and herself, look the best.

Jennifer also had a love of music that she shared with her daughters, Haley and Jourdyn. She enjoyed all genres, but was particularly fond of 90’s hip hop and R&B. Jennifer loved to cook and, like her grandmother, was constantly offering others food. She found any excuse to cook for her extended family while visiting. Jennifer loved being outdoors and always had great memories of camping with her family, especially in Joe’s Valley. We will miss her infectious laugh, her kind heart, and her love of nature. She truly was a “Big Sister” in every sense.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her older brother, James Skylure Jeffs; Grandparents Jerry Jeff, Michael Larsen, Emma Lee Larsen, Uncles; Travis Larsen and Terry Larsen. She is survived by her daughters Hayley Kay Prough and Jourdyn June Prough (Las Vegas, NV), Parents Jarold and Gay Lee Jeffs (Vernal, UT); siblings Jamele (Nick) Rhoten (Castle Dale, UT), Josef (Kathy) Jeffs (Roosevelt, UT), and Brandi (Courtney) Ivory (Hurricane, UT). Grandparents Gary Larsen (Huntington, UT) and Kay Jeffs (Castle Dale, UT); many nieces and nephews whom she loved and spoiled whenever she could.

Family will greet loved ones on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at the Castle Dale 3rd Ward Chapel, 165 West 800 North, Castle Dale. A graveside will follow at 11:30 AM in the Castle Dale City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Fausett Mortuary. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Jennifer at www.fausettmortuary.com.