Jenny Sue Martin Moosman was born November 22, 1952 in Price, Utah to James Lyle Martin and Jeanne Marie Erickson Martin.

Jenny passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the age of 69 in Emeryville, California. She married Max Moosman and had three children, Jeanne Moosman, Joey Moosman and Stephanie Moosman Melo. Later divorced. After several years she met Nick Fister and was blessed with her son John Fister. Jenny moved to California where she met “Big Jim” Chaney. He became her best friend and support. They became caregivers for each other until her death.

Jenny was born as Grandma Martin said, “With angel kisses across her little pug nose.” She had a warm glow around her all her life, always into one adventure or another; climbing trees, building tree houses, wading in the pond, catching pollywogs and lizards. She loved to be outside busy as a bee. Jenny loved her horses. There wasn’t a horse she couldn’t or wouldn’t ride. Jenny could cook, sew, bake, crochet, knit, quilt, make the best strawberry jam, throw a cow and saddle the meanest horse. You name it, she could do and did it.

Jenny never had just one job in her life. She waited tables at local cafes, was a bartender and crowd controller at Papa Joe’s, Arrow Club (Bucket of Blood) and the 2 Star, where she became a great pool player thanks to brother Jay’s watchful eye. She was a diesel mechanic in Barstow, California, a sexton and ground keeper for Price Cemetery, assistant manager at 7 Eleven, cleaned up scale houses, cared for exotic pets and retired as an assistant manager for Monument Wine and Spirits Liquor Stores in California.

She enjoyed sitting on her terrace among her roses watching the San Francisco Bay sunsets, playing a game of Yahtzee with Big Jim at night or a morning game of sudoku. Once a year she came home to make her pot of beans and gathered her children and family, for food, fun and games, eager to meet the new ones that came that year.

Jenny’s family was very important to her and all were loved beyond measure. This year, she is coming home for the last time. Throughout her challenging life, hard work, hard relationships and her health she always remained upbeat, loving, nurturing and supportive to all that knew her. Jenny was a true Martin, raised to “treat others the way you want to be treated”, and as grandma Martin said, “If you don’t have any thing good to say don’t say anything at all.”

When you met Jenny you knew who she was and what she stood for, she was an open, true friend and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed anything.

Jenny survived by her children Joey, Stephanie and John and over fifty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters James, Jay, John, Janet, Jane Ellen, Judith, Robert, Mary, Alice, Nelda and Ruby. Preceded in death by her daughter Jeanne Marie Moosman.

Jenny leaves behind a great example of self-determination, strength, love and caring for all she knew.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Price City Cemetery. It will be followed by a celebration of life at the Tuscan. Friends and family are welcome to come and share memories and tributes.